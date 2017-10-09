CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and another person was injured in a drug-related shooting in Georgia.

News outlets report that Chamblee police recovered 7 kilograms of cocaine along with $230,000 in counterfeit hundred-dollar bills at the scene of the homicide. The shooting occurred at the Sierra Village Apartments on Saturday night.

Capt. Ernesto Ford says one person was killed while another person was in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

The victims’ names have not been released, pending notification of family. Further details have not been released.