MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The former manager of a Maryland police lab is expected to plead guilty to charges she stole prescription drugs dropped off at police stations.

The Capital in Annapolis reports (http://bit.ly/2yIntys ) that 48-year-old Annette Box of Pasadena is scheduled for a plea hearing in December in Anne Arundel County.

Box had been the manager of the county police force’s drug lab.

She was arrested in December 2016 after authorities say she was taking prescription opioids out of drop boxes placed at police stations for the public to safely dispose of unused medications.

Court records show that since her arrest, Box is now facing an additional charge of misconduct in office.

Prosecutors believe the thefts occurred over a two-year period from 2014 to 2016.

Box’s attorney declined comment to the newspaper.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/