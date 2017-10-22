STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island motorist who was intoxicated when he wielded a hatchet during an argument with another driver faces charges in Connecticut.

The Westerly Sun reports that police say Everett Beltran got into an argument with the driver early Friday after he sideswiped the vehicle in Stonington.

Beltran allegedly removed a hatchet from the trunk of his car during the argument. Police say he put it back in his car when officers arrived.

Police say Beltran struggled with officers as they tried to arrest him.

Beltran, of Westerly, is charged with driving under the influence, having a weapon in his motor vehicle and other offenses. Court records show he remains held on $20,000 bond.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.