MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Police say the driver in a fiery crash that killed three people last year in Connecticut was racing another car when he lost control.

The Hartford Courant reports that the 17-year-old is charged with three counts of first-degree manslaughter for the May 20 crash in Manchester. The other driver allegedly involved in the race faces charges including reckless endangerment.

An arrest warrant affidavit released Monday says the two had been arguing about whose car was faster and agreed to settle it with a race. Police say they were going over 85 mph entering the curve where the 17-year-old lost control. His vehicle slammed into a pole and went up in flames. Three people in the rear seat were killed.

The 17-year-old’s name was not released.

