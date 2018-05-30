CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a driver suspected of shoplifting at a Massachusetts shopping mall tried to hit an officer with her car.
Authorities say they were alerted about two possible female shoplifters at the Cambridge Galleria Wednesday around 5:40 p.m.
Police tried to stop the women from fleeing the scene when the driver drove straight at an officer and barely missed.
The women led police on a short pursuit before they were taken into custody. Police say both women are 23.
The police officer was shaken up, but otherwise uninjured.