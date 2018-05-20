DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Officials say the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical event, causing him to crash through the garage of a New Hampshire home.

Dover Police Capt. Bill Breault says the 58-year-old Dover man was driving east on a local road when he left the roadway, hitting a utility pole before crashing into a garage door. WMUR-TV reports a preliminary investigation showed the man suffered a medical event while driving, leading to the crash.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, and officials say his injuries were not life threatening.

