RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a driver struck a cyclist who had chided him for driving in an unsafe manner.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Richmond police, who said the bicyclist was with his children Monday evening when he noticed the Mustang, leading to “an exchange of words between the victim and the driver of the Mustang.”

Police say the Mustang pulled off, turned around and headed back toward the family, striking the man with the passenger side mirror. Police say the cyclist was struck a second time as he tried to get back on his bike.

The victim suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Police are looking for the car, which is now missing a passenger side mirror.

