RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a driver struck a cyclist who had chided him for driving in an unsafe manner.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Richmond police, who said the bicyclist was with his children Monday evening when he noticed the Mustang, leading to “an exchange of words between the victim and the driver of the Mustang.”
Police say the Mustang pulled off, turned around and headed back toward the family, striking the man with the passenger side mirror. Police say the cyclist was struck a second time as he tried to get back on his bike.
The victim suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Police are looking for the car, which is now missing a passenger side mirror.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com