NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a driver from Maine shot and killed himself on a Massachusetts highway after leading officers on a chase and threatening to shoot anyone who tried to stop him.
Massachusetts State Police say the man was driving erratically Saturday night and was reported to be suicidal and armed. A trooper tried to stop the vehicle in Freetown and gave chase when the man would not pull over.
Video from a police helicopter shows the vehicle later stopping on Route 140, where police say the driver shot himself. He was taken to a hospital in New Bedford and pronounced dead.
The man was identified as a 32-year-old from Millinocket, Maine. His name was not released.
