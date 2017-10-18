AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a driver died instantly when a car struck a tractor-trailer in Auburn, Maine.
Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the driver of the small sedan was killed and the passenger was injured in the crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The tractor-trailer driver was unhurt.
The Sun Journal reports that the police say the car struck the back of the tractor-trailer, which was making a turn. Police didn’t immediately release identities.
___
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com