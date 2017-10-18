AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a driver died instantly when a car struck a tractor-trailer in Auburn, Maine.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the driver of the small sedan was killed and the passenger was injured in the crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The tractor-trailer driver was unhurt.

The Sun Journal reports that the police say the car struck the back of the tractor-trailer, which was making a turn. Police didn’t immediately release identities.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com