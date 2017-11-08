SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say the driver who went the wrong way on Interstate 91 for 10 miles before crashing was drunk.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Springfield. According to state police, witnesses saw the 52-year-old Richmond man driving in the wrong direction before he tried to cross the median and hit a guardrail.

Police say they found the man unconscious in a wooded area near the scene of the crash. Authorities say several empty liquor bottles were found inside the man’s car.

The man was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Authorities say charges are pending.