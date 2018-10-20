STUART, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a suspect fired at an officer, led authorities on a lengthy chase on Florida’s Turnpike and then suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Miami-Dade County Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells The Miami Herald that the suspect began to fire Saturday at an officer who tried to approach the driver after noticing a crash.
The resulting high-speed chase stretched north across four counties on the Turnpike before ending Saturday evening in Martin County, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of the initial crash.
As officers approached the car, they found that the suspect had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Saudi government acknowledges Khashoggi was killed while visiting Saudi consulate
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- This major discovery upends long-held theories about the Maya civilization
- To defend Trump, conservatives smear journalist presumed dead
Police have not released the name of the suspect or the status of the suspect’s injuries.