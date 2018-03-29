VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Police in Vicksburg say a driver who failed to stop for a school bus has been arrested for running into a 9-year-old girl.
Thirty-year-old Ditanun Demon Simpson’s charges include reckless driving and driving without a license.
Officer Judson Maglorie says Simpson failed to stop for the bus and hit the girl with his Buick LeSabre as she was crossing the street.
The Vicksburg Post reports the second-grader at Dana Road Elementary was taken to a hospital, with no word on her condition.
___
Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com