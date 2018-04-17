BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say one person died when their car crashed into a utility pole and plunged into the Barrington River.

Barrington officials say the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, and the fire department confirmed the driver died after being removed from the vehicle. A fire department tweet showed the vehicle on its roof in the water.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Crews pulled the vehicle from the river with a crane around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Witness Abigail Gaiser was one of the first at the scene. She called 911 after hearing a loud crash and seeing a downed utility pole. She says the area of the road where the crash occurred has several bends and is not well lit.