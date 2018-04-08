BALDWIN, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a driver crashed into a dry cleaning business.
WCBS-TV reports the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Baldwin. Police say the business was closed at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the driver will not face charges.
