BALDWIN, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a driver crashed into a dry cleaning business.
WCBS-TV reports the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Baldwin. Police say the business was closed at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the driver will not face charges.

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com