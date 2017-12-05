PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A driver accused of clipping a Rhode Island State Police cruiser that was stopped to block traffic after an earlier accident has been charged with drunken driving.

Police say 66-year-old Paul Ethier, of Lincoln, hit the driver’s side mirror of the police car Monday night on Interstate 95 in Providence. WLNE-TV reports that he was stopped about a half-mile later and charged with DUI.

The trooper was not hurt. The cruiser sustained minor damage.

Ethier was released after his arraignment. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

___

Information from: WLNE-TV, http://www.abc6.com