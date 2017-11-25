CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a driver was under the influence when he crashed into an unoccupied state police cruiser as troopers were investigating a fatal crash that occurred hours earlier at the scene.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a crash on Interstate 91 in Cromwell left a 50-year-old driver dead after he veered off the highway and hit trees.

Troopers were investigating just before 5 a.m. when another operator allegedly drove around the police cruisers and state Department of Transportation vehicles and hit the back of the SUV. No one was injured.

Police say the driver, Martin Jackson, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. He was released and taken into custody on charges that include DUI and operating with a suspended license.

It’s unclear if Jackson has an attorney.