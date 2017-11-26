ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York continue to investigate a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured over the weekend.
WHAM-TV reports the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in Rochester. Authorities found two Rochester men who had been wounded when police arrived on the scene.
Both victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Authorities say one victim was later pronounced dead. The second victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
No arrests have been made.
___
Information from: WHAM-TV, http://www.13wham.com