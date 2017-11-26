ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York continue to investigate a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured over the weekend.

WHAM-TV reports the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in Rochester. Authorities found two Rochester men who had been wounded when police arrived on the scene.

Both victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say one victim was later pronounced dead. The second victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

