BUXTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the shooting of two dogs, one of which is missing.
WCSH-TV reports police responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a shooting at a Buxton home. Police found a pit bull bleeding from several gunshot wounds.
The dog was taken to a Portland animal clinic.
Police say they discovered a second dog had been shot and fled the area. Witnesses tell police the missing dog ran into the woods.
Police say the missing dog is white with brown spots. It has wounds to its hindquarters.
___
Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com