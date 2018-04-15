PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania transit police officer and his family will be reunited with the police dog they say helped them heal after the death of a son.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority had planned to pair the dog with another handler after transferring Officer Richard Galanti out of the K-9 division.
Galanti’s wife started an online petition to keep the dog, which had lived with them in Wenonah, New Jersey, for five years. She said the dog, named Abal, had been a comfort to the family after the death of a 14-year-old son.
More than 160,000 people signed the petition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
The agency said last week that Abal would be retired due to health issues and made available for adoption by the Galanti family.