The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania transit police officer and his family will be reunited with the police dog they say helped them heal after the death of a son.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority had planned to pair the dog with another handler after transferring Officer Richard Galanti out of the K-9 division.

Galanti’s wife started an online petition to keep the dog, which had lived with them in Wenonah, New Jersey, for five years. She said the dog, named Abal, had been a comfort to the family after the death of a 14-year-old son.

More than 160,000 people signed the petition.

The agency said last week that Abal would be retired due to health issues and made available for adoption by the Galanti family.

