YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A police dog recovering from wounds suffered in a shooting that killed his handler has stopped by his Massachusetts police department for a visit.

The Yarmouth Police Department posted pictures on Facebook from K-9 Nero’s visit on Wednesday, saying it is “very uplifting to see him during these difficult times.”

Officer Sean Gannon was shot and killed April 12 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable. Nero was shot in the face and neck. He was released from a veterinary hospital April 18, the same day as Gannon’s funeral.

The suspect in the case is charged with murder and mistreating or interfering with a police dog. He is being held without bail.