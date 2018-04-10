BERLIN (AP) — Police say a seven-month-old infant has died after being bitten in the head by the family’s dog in southern Germany.

Police in Hesse state said Tuesday that it’s unclear why the dog attacked the child. The dog has been taken to an animal shelter.

The incident in Bad Koenig, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, took place almost a week after two people were killed by a dog in northern Germany.

A 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were killed by a Staffordshire terrier they owned on April 3 in Hannover.