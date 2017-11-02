NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a dog.

WMUR-TV reports the crash happened Monday night in North Hampton. Police say the dog was dragged about 15 feet (4.57 meters) before the driver fled the scene. Authorities say the dog’s owner took it to a nearby animal hospital where it later died.

Police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com