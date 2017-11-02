NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a dog.
WMUR-TV reports the crash happened Monday night in North Hampton. Police say the dog was dragged about 15 feet (4.57 meters) before the driver fled the scene. Authorities say the dog’s owner took it to a nearby animal hospital where it later died.
Police continue to investigate.
___
Most Read Stories
- Candidates to Seattle: It’s not us, it’s definitely you | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson won Halloween with this Pete Carroll costume
- Seattle sues Capitol Hill skateboard shop over illicit skate bowl built on Green Lake's Duck Island WATCH
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com