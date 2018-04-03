HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a police dog was injured in a cruiser that was rear-ended as it slowed for heavy traffic on Interstate 93.

Police say the dog was taken to an animal hospital on Tuesday morning and was expected to make a full recovery. The officer and driver of the other vehicle weren’t hurt.

Police said the cruiser slowed for traffic on southbound I-93 near exit 9 in Hooksett when it was struck. The cruiser was pushed off the road.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-yeasr-old Jerry Turner, of Loudon, was cited for following too close. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.