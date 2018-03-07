MIAMI (AP) — Police say a teenager in Miami’s suburbs had shot his neighbor’s dog nine times with a pellet gun before it was euthanized to prevent more suffering from its injuries.

The Miami Herald reports 18-year-old Edangel Rives posted $5,000 bond four days after being booked Feb. 23 on one count of animal cruelty. Miami-Dade police say in Rives’ arrest report the shooting was caught on Feb. 19 surveillance video.

Police say Rives leaned over a fence and aimed the rifle at the dog. The dog’s owner did not realize any connection between his crippled dog and Rives until he watched the video the next day.

Police say the owner decided to put the dog down after being told at an animal hospital the pellets severely injured it.

