ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 7-year-old police dog in New Hampshire who died after an illness is being remembered for her successes in tracking people.
Daisy Mae was a decorated K-9 officer who died in February. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office held a funeral service Monday.
In 2014, the bloodhound and her handler, Deputy Keith MacKenzie, were honored for finding an armed fugitive near the Canadian border who was charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Maine.
Daisy Mae also helped find a suspect in the killing a Pennsylvania state trooper.
MacKenzie had Daisy Mae since she was a 7-month-old puppy.
WMUR-TV reports he recalled treks in the middle of the night where Daisy would fall into the sludge of the Cocheco River, and his wife would still allow her in the house. He said they’d bathe the dog at 3 a.m.
