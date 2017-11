MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Mesa Police Department says one of its suspect and burglary suspect were both bitten by a police dog during an arrest.

Police say the incident occurred in Phoenix early Friday morning after police followed a vehicle seen leaving an area in Mesa where officers went in response to a burglary call.

The Police Department says the bite injuries weren’t believed to be serious but that the suspect and officer were both transported to a hospital for treatment.