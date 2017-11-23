ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police documents describe a slaying in which MS-13 gang members stabbed a man more than 100 times, cut his head off and cut his heart out.
The documents were made public at a court hearing Wednesday for 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego. He is charged with first-degree murder in the gang-related slaying in March in Wheaton, Maryland.
Lopez-Abrego is being held without bail.
The Washington Post reports that police found the body of a man in a wooded area, buried in a grave that court records say the attackers dug before the slaying.
Investigators have been unable to identify the victim.
The documents indicate an informant led detectives to the grave, and Lopez-Abrego was developed as a suspect.
Police believe as many as 10 gang members took part in the killing.
