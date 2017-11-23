Share story

By
The Associated Press

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police documents describe a slaying in which MS-13 gang members stabbed a man more than 100 times, cut his head off and cut his heart out.

The documents were made public at a court hearing Wednesday for 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego. He is charged with first-degree murder in the gang-related slaying in March in Wheaton, Maryland.

Lopez-Abrego is being held without bail.

The Washington Post reports that police found the body of a man in a wooded area, buried in a grave that court records say the attackers dug before the slaying.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

Investigators have been unable to identify the victim.

The documents indicate an informant led detectives to the grave, and Lopez-Abrego was developed as a suspect.

Police believe as many as 10 gang members took part in the killing.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

The Associated Press