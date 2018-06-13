WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say DNA has led them to a suspect in a fatal shooting during a robbery.

The Republican-American reports that police charged 24-year-old Jose Vazquez, of Waterbury, with felony murder and other charges in the Jan. 19 robbery and shooting of Jose Cuevas.

Vazquez was arrested earlier this year in connection with other robberies. Police say physical evidence in those cases along with witness statements connected Vazquez to the Jan. 19 robbery.

Police say Vazquez shot and killed the 49-year-old customer in a Waterbury convenience store. Investigators say they later found a garbage bag with clothing used during the robbery at Vazquez’s home. Police say they discovered a glove in the bag with DNA that matched Vazquez’s profile.

Vazquez is being held on $1.5 million bond.

