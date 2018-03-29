BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher who’s been accused of making insensitive comments online has been suspended without pay.
The Brockton Enterprise reports that 53-year-old Carla Grant was moved to unpaid administrative leave Wednesday following a hearing with internal affairs. Grant was placed on paid leave after officials learned she made comments on Facebook that speculated about evidence in an ongoing police investigation into a fatal crash in Avon in February.
Authorities say Grant is also under investigation for commenting online that naloxone shouldn’t have been administered to a pregnant woman suffering an overdose.
Grant could not be reached for comment. Her attorney, who attended her Tuesday hearing with her, also did not respond to requests for comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium VIEW
Grant has been a civilian dispatcher for state police since 1999.
___
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com