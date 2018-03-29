BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher who’s been accused of making insensitive comments online has been suspended without pay.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that 53-year-old Carla Grant was moved to unpaid administrative leave Wednesday following a hearing with internal affairs. Grant was placed on paid leave after officials learned she made comments on Facebook that speculated about evidence in an ongoing police investigation into a fatal crash in Avon in February.

Authorities say Grant is also under investigation for commenting online that naloxone shouldn’t have been administered to a pregnant woman suffering an overdose.

Grant could not be reached for comment. Her attorney, who attended her Tuesday hearing with her, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Grant has been a civilian dispatcher for state police since 1999.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com