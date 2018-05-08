PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A decorated detective in the Providence Police Department’s intelligence unit has pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

John Black is charged with assaulting a woman he had gone out to dinner with in April.

The woman told police they had been arguing and the 45-year-old Black assaulted her when she refused to let him into her apartment to get his badge and gun.

She says he also took her cellphone when she tried to call 911.

Black’s attorney said Monday the officer denies any criminal misconduct and looks forward to a swift resolution. The city is hiring a special prosecutor to handle the case.

Black, who is free on $1,000 bail, has been placed on administrative duty.