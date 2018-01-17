PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say a Portales man is hospitalized after being shot by Roosevelt County sheriff’s deputies during a confrontation after allegedly using a front-ended loader to try to flip an SUV and then leading deputies on a chase.

The State Police says 48-year-old James Wallace McFarlin’s wounds aren’t life-threatening and that he’s being treated at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The State Police says the confrontation occurred Monday after McFarlin refused to stop and drove the loader through several fences and into a field.

No information was released on a possible motive and circumstances of the shooting.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that resident Juan Espinoza said McFarlin was a neighbor and was using the loader to flip his own vehicle and break windows in his own home.