PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in Portsmouth will be stepping up patrols in an effort to keep the peace on St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

Police Chief Robert Merner says officers will be heavily patrolling downtown Portsmouth throughout Saturday into the evening. The Portsmouth Herald reports the city has the most bars per capita in the state and officers will be routinely checking inside establishments during patrols.

Merner says he’s encouraging bar owners and staff to be cautious about over serving patrons and to be vigilant about not serving to people under the age of 21.

The police chief says officers will also be on the lookout for drunken drivers, and encourages people drinking to use ride-sharing services, taxis or to designate a sober driver.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com