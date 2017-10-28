PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police department has held a gun buyback event, offering gift cards to residents in exchange for their firearms.

WPRI-TV reports that the event began at 10 a.m. Saturday at a Pawtucket police station. Several revolvers, a couple of shotguns and a rifle had been turned in.

Detective Robert Cardente says the purpose of the event is to “get guns off the street” from law-abiding citizens who no longer want the weapons in their homes.

The city last held the event in 2013, collecting 50 firearms. It was not immediately known how many guns were collected Saturday.

