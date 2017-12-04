RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Rutland Police Department is planning to combine two neighborhood outreaches with a meeting next week.
Residents from two neighborhoods are invited to gather Thursday evening to meet with the department at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The Rutland Herald reports officers will give a presentation on crime statistics and the department’s overall strategy.
The meeting is part of a series the department is holding around the city. Police Sgt. Keith Lorman says a big concern at a prior meeting involved people failing to stop at a neighborhood stop sign.
Lorman says the initiative is an earlier plan that had fallen by the wayside before being revived.
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/