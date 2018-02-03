Share story

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police have broken up a crowd of about 200 demonstrators at Colorado State University after a group arrived armed with bats and shields.

Campus police say there were no arrests at the demonstration late Friday.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports some people were chanting a Nazi slogan but no details were immediately available. The newspaper says some scuffles broke out.

CSU spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola (chayr-ah-VOH’-lah) says police were unable to determine any political affiliation for the group armed with bats before officers dispersed the crowd.

CSU President Tony Frank said some groups present had “a goal of violence to spread their fear.” He didn’t elaborate.

The demonstrators were outside a student center where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was speaking. In his talk, he distanced himself from white supremacists.

This story has been corrected to show the university president’s last name is Frank, not Franks.

