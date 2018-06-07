GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say they have arrested a man accused of physically abusing his 3-month-old daughter.
State police said in a news release Wednesday that 24-year-old Eduar E. Guzman-Cruz of Georgetown brought his child to an emergency room and it was determined the child suffered a serious brain injury.
News outlets report detectives were told May 31 that the baby’s injuries were catastrophic and significant to the extent that they were life-threatening. It was determined the baby suffered an injury consistent with abusive head trauma as well as physical abuse before her admission to the hospital.
Guzman-Cruz was arrested Tuesday on a charge of child abuse. He was also issued a no-contact order for the victim and his 2-year-old daughter.
