ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a resident of a suburban New York group home has stabbed the home’s program director to death and fled.
Nassau County police say 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon was stabbed multiple times Friday night at Anthony House in Roosevelt on Long Island, just east of New York City.
Police say the stabbing suspect is 47-year-old Andre Patton, who has not been apprehended. No information is available about anyone who could speak for Patton.
Logsdon was the program director and deacon of Anthony House, a transitional home for homeless men. The home is run by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
