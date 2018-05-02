MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The operator of a Connecticut daycare and another person have been charged with leaving three preschool girls alone inside a vehicle for about a half hour while they shopped.
Manchester police responded to a BJ’s Wholesale Club at 11 a.m. Tuesday after a store employee heard crying.
Beth Rich and Mark Babcock, both of Coventry, told officers they were inside for five minutes and didn’t realize they couldn’t leave the children unattended for such a short period.
They were charged with leaving children under 12 unsupervised and released on $2,500 bond pending a May 15 court date.
The two 2-year-old and 4-year-old children attended Rich’s daycare. They were unharmed and handed over to their parents.
A voicemail message left at the suspects’ home wasn’t immediately returned.