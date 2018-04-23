SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a father shot an intruder at his daughter’s Santa Ana home as the man tried to crawl through a window.
The Orange County Register reports Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says officers responded to the house at 1:50 a.m. Sunday after receiving a domestic violence call, but the intruder — the woman’s ex-boyfriend — was not there when they arrived.
Bertagna says the man apparently returned later and the father confronted him as he was coming through a window.
The wounded man was transported to a hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com