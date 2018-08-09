NEW YORK (AP) — The man who police say fled to Thailand after carrying his dead 7-month-old baby around in a backpack and tossing his body into a river near the Brooklyn Bridge has been returned to New York City.
Thirty-seven-year-old James Currie arrived at Kennedy Airport Thursday. Police say Thai authorities stopped Currie from entering the country when he landed in Bangkok.
Currie faces a felony charge of concealment of a human corpse. Additional charges could be filed pending an autopsy.
Police say Currie took the baby to his Bronx apartment Saturday, under a custody arrangement. The baby’s mother called 911 after trying to reach Currie the next day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Police: Alaska man, son caught on video killing bear, cubs
- Rep. Devin Nunes, in secretly recorded tape, tells donors GOP majority is necessary to protect Trump: 'We're the only ones'
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- Trump team blames wildfires on environmentalists, sparking a backlash
A tourist from Oklahoma spotted the body Sunday. Her husband pulled the lifeless baby from the East River to shore and tried reviving him.