EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police are searching for two suspects in connection with a liquor store robbery that left a customer injured.

East Providence Lt. Raymond Blinn says two armed and masked men entered the store around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. He says a customer tried to intervene as the men attempted to rob the cashier, and was stabbed by one of the suspects.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were still at large as of 9 a.m. Sunday.