MOON, Pa. (AP) — Days after a body was spotted in a Pennsylvania river, police say there’s no safe way to retrieve it.
Moon Township police say officers lost sight of the body on Wednesday near Dashields Locks and Dam on the Ohio River, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.
Capt. Gregory Seamon says the current is too swift and too dangerous for rescuers enter the water.
A tow boat crew first spotted the body on Monday.
Seamon says responders are “very sensitive that that’s somebody’s family member down there.”
They’ve contacted the Coast Guard and a Pittsburgh rescue crew to help.
No other details have been released about the body.