NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a police cruiser struck a pedestrian as blowing and drifting snow caused whiteout conditions.
State police say an officer was responding to a call in Newport during the storm Thursday and struck 68-year-old Thomas Cummings, who had just parked in his driveway and was walking in the road, attempting to get onto his walkway to go inside his home. The officer, 42-year-old Michael Batista, was from Goshen.
Police said Cummings was conscious and alert. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the weather was a significant contributing factor to the accident, which remains under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW