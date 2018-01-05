NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a police cruiser struck a pedestrian as blowing and drifting snow caused whiteout conditions.

State police say an officer was responding to a call in Newport during the storm Thursday and struck 68-year-old Thomas Cummings, who had just parked in his driveway and was walking in the road, attempting to get onto his walkway to go inside his home. The officer, 42-year-old Michael Batista, was from Goshen.

Police said Cummings was conscious and alert. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the weather was a significant contributing factor to the accident, which remains under investigation.