CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a crossing guard who was struck by a car outside a Tennessee high school is in stable condition.

Clarksville police tell news outlets the woman in her 20s was hit Monday morning at Rossview High School after a driver failed to obey her stop sign. Police spokesman Jim Knoll says she suffered head injuries and was taken to a Nashville hospital. He says she was conscious, coherent and talking shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Knoll says charges are pending against the driver who investigators identified as 20-year-old Ryan Smith.

The name of the crossing guard has not been released. She is employed by Clarksville police.

Knoll says she was sent into the air and had crashed onto the car’s hood and windshield during the collision.