WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a crash that split a car in half killed an 18-year-old woman over the weekend.
West Windsor police say the woman was not immediately identified and that the crash occurred Sunday morning while the woman was driving “at an unsafe speed.” NJ.com reports the car spun out of control on a wet road approaching a curve, violently crashing into a tree.
Police say the force of the impact cleaved the car in two.
The driver was declared dead at the scene and the crash is still under investigation.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.