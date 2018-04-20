CRAIG, Colo. (AP) — Craig officials say there is no immediate threat as they continue investigating school shooting threats allegedly made by two students.

The Craig Daily Press reports Craig Police Department increased its presence at Moffat County High School on Thursday as it continued its investigation on the planned shooting.

Police say both students are already in custody.

Moffat County High School Principal Kyle York received an email from the parents of one of the students that included a letter where their son and another student described their plans to carry out a shooting at the school on Friday.

York says the planning was detailed enough to get police involved.

