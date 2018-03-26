COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say they are zeroing in on drivers who don’t obey school bus stop signs.

Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison tells WCAX-TV there will be an increased police presence in Winooski and Colchester starting this week. Morrison says officers will ride on school buses and “chase vehicles will be available to track down violators.”

Authorities say they receive about three complaints every week concerning drivers who don’t stop for school buses.

Police believe the crackdown will help.

