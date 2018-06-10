SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — A teen has been bitten by a coyote in Massachusetts, and police are warning the public to be on alert.
Police say the 17-year-old male was bitten in the woods of Swampscott Saturday night.
WCVB-TV reports the teen has been hospitalized with cuts and scratches, and the coyote has yet to be found.
Police are urging residents to practice extreme caution in any wooded area in the town.
